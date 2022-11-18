Trial in convenience store clerk's death paused for 10 days

Andre Isaac's family will pray hard over Thanksgiving.

Isaac, 32, is accused of serving as a getaway driver after a man he was with shot a convenience store clerk in the head in May of 2018 and emptied the store's cash register.

Andre Isaac, on trial for his role in the killing of a convenience store clerk, looks back at people entering the courtroom Thursday morning, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

The clerk, 43-year-old Desta Hagos, had been in the United States less than a year when he was killed.

Isaac's trial on three counts of accessory after the fact started with jury selection Monday, Nov. 14,, and the state finished presenting evidence on Friday. But Superior Court Judge David Phillips has chosen to pause the trial the week of Thanksgiving, bringing the jury back to complete the trial on Nov. 28.

Andre Isaac, on trial for his role in the killing of a convenience store clerk, sits withhis lawyers Adrienne Satchell, pictured, and Kenneth Snow Thursday morning, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

Lacole Isaac, Andre's sister, said that his family will gather together for Thanksgiving in South Carolina, where they live.

"That's something that we always do," she said.

Still, the holiday will be filled with "lots of prayers," and they intend to attend a church service together as a family.

"We put it in God's hands," Isaac said. "That's all we can really do."

Andre Lavern Isaac's father, Darwin Brown, right, and his sister Lacole Isaac, talk about the events in May 2018 that resulted in first-degree murder charges against Isaac and Alontae Marquasian Cousar for the shooting death of Desta Hagos, a store clerk at Zula Express on East Ozark Avenue in Gastonia in this 2018 file photograph. [JOHN CLARK/THE GASTON GAZETTE]

Isaac was initially arrested on more serious charges, including a charge of first-degree murder, in Hagos' death.

He was accused of going with Alontae Marquasian Cousar, then 21, to Zula Express, a convenience store on East Ozark Avenue. Once there, Isaac entered the store, didn't buy anything, then went back out to wait in the car, prosecutors have said. When he heard a gunshot, he pulled into the road but did not leave. Eventually, he and Cousar left together and went to a house in Gastonia where Isaac's cousin lived.

While prosecutors allege that Isaac was in on the robbery, his defense attorneys argue that he knew nothing about it. He never saw a gun, he didn't know where the gunshot came from, and he had no idea that as he drove away, Hagos lay dead in the store where he had worked for only a few short months.

Cousar was also charged in a different robbery that happened shortly before Hagos was killed. That robbery left 43-year-old Tomeka Moore Lynch gravely injured.

Cousar pleaded guilty in 2020 to second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison to a maximum of more than 51 years. Cousar has a projected release date of Feb. 23, 2067, according to the Department of Correction.

But on Nov. 10, shortly before Isaac was scheduled to stand trial, the most serious charges against him were dismissed, leaving him facing only the charges of accessory after the fact.

One of Isaac's attorneys, Kenneth Snow, said that he and attorney Adrienne Satchell had "a respectful conversation" with District Attorney Travis Page, and the charges were dismissed sometime after that.

Snow declined to say what kind of plea offer Isaac received. He said that Phillips chose to pause the trial because he was worried about inconveniencing jurors who might need to travel for Thanksgiving.

Alontae Cousar, shown during first appearance in court May 28, 2018, agreed Monday to a plea deal for second-degree murder, attempted murder and armed robbery in relation to two shootings at two Gastonia convenience stores on May 26, 2018. [Mike Hensdill/The Gaston Gazette]

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Thanksgiving puts pause on trial related to killing Gastonia clerk