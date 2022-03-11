Trial for Dabate in wife's death in Ellington begins April 5

Mar. 11—Selection of a jury was completed in Vernon Superior Court on Thursday in the case against Richard Dabate, accused of murdering his wife at their Ellington home in 2015.

TRIAL

CHARGES: Richard Dabate is facing charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in connection with the slaying of his wife, Connie, at their Ellington home in 2015.

The 12 jury members and four alternates are slated for what is expected to be a 6-week trial that will start April 5 and continue to around May 20.

The jury will be tasked with determining the guilt of Dabate, 45, on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement. Dabate is accused of shooting his wife, Connie Dabate, in the basement of their former home at 7 Birch View Drive in Ellington on Dec. 23, 2015.

At the time of the murder, Richard Dabate was having two extramarital affairs and was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses, and staged his wife's murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, according to state police and the prosecutor.

The case has become known nationally as the "Fitbit murder" because state police discovered that Connie Dabate's fitness device continued tracking movement almost an hour after Richard Dabate told state police she was murdered by an intruder who also attacked him and tied him up in their home.

That the jury selection is complete means the case has already progressed further than a first attempt at jury selection in 2020 when, after 15 of 16 jurors and alternates were chosen, the process was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two years later, the mask mandate for state courthouses has been removed, and Dabate will be able to sit beside his lawyers without any plexiglass barriers.

On Thursday Tolland County State's Attorney Matthew Gedansky and Dabate's lawyers, Trent LaLima and Michael Fitzpatrick, picked the last three jurors needed.

Story continues

The first two were to reach the required 16, while the third was a replacement for a juror already selected who later developed a conflict.

Each potential juror has had to make it through a few steps before being selected, and on Thursday the process went like this:

About 30 potential jurors were brought into the courtroom for a roll call. The prosecutor and defense attorneys then introduced themselves, and listed off the names of people they work with, in case any jurors had a conflict of interest.

Gedansky also read off a lengthy list of witnesses who may be called during the trial. Anyone who recognized a name, or had some other conflict they believed could excuse them from serving were asked to raise their hands.

Those people were moved to the jury room, to be questioned first, while the rest were called in later.

Potential jurors faced a variety of questions from the prosecutor and defense attorney before being selected, and can be excused for a number of reasons.

Many of the questions were simple to start. Potential jurors were asked about their jobs, whether they had family members to take care of, their social media and technology use, their hobbies, and their feelings about police, the criminal justice system, and guns.

The simple questions excused some people right away. In multiple cases, people said they couldn't afford to go six weeks without earning a normal paycheck.

Another common question asked of the potential jurors was if they had heard about the case, and if so, had they already formed an opinion about what had happened. One woman said she had and was excused and thanked for her honesty.

Other questions required a bit more thought.

On multiple occasions jurors were given a scenario. The evidentiary portion of the trial is over. After hearing all of the evidence, they believe Dabate is probably guilty, but the state hasn't proven so beyond a reasonable doubt. Could they find him not guilty, or would they have a moral or ethical problem following the law and letting him go free?

Throughout the questioning the judge reminded potential jurors there weren't any right or wrong answers, as long as they were honest.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.