Trial date for Brooks Houck, other suspects set in the case of Crystal Rogers’ death

A trial date for the three men facing charges in the death of Crystal Rogers has been set for next year.

Brooks Houck, Steven Lawson and Joseph Lawson all appeared in Nelson County Circuit Court Thursday, when their trial date was set for Feb. 10, 2025, court records say.

Prosecutors must hand over the remaining evidence to all three defendants’ lawyers by March 15, according to court documents. Houck, Steven Lawson and Joseph Lawson are due back in court on March 21 for a status hearing.

Brooks Houck, Rogers’ boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, faces charges of complicity to murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence, according to court records. Houck previously tried to have his $10 million bond lowered and to have Nelson Circuit Judge Charles Simms III removed from the case, requests that ultimately were denied.

Steven Lawson faces charges of conspiracy to murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to court records. In January, Simms lowered his bond from $500,000 to $250,000.

Joseph Lawson faces charges of conspiracy to murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence, according to court records.