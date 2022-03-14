Trial date bumped again for Vibez Lounge shooting suspect

Todd Nesbitt Jr. will wait at least a little bit longer to face a jury.

Nesbitt was allegedly involved in the Nov. 14 shootout with Quillan Jacobs that injured five bystanders outside of Vibez Lounge in downtown Columbia. Jacobs was subsequently killed by police.

Nesbitt's trial was to start Wednesday, but a mutual continuance request from his attorney, Gerald Mueller, and the state was granted Monday by Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane.

More: Suspect in November shooting outside Vibez Lounge enters plea

This is not the first time a continuance was granted in the case. Nesbitt was to go to trial in February until it was pushed back a month. Since the continuance was granted, Nesbitt's case goes back on the trial setting docket. A date was not yet set Monday.

The state requested the continuance because of new discovery handed over to Mueller on Monday, said Yao Li, Boone County assistant prosecuting attorney.

Mueller was joining the request down to a separate case of resisting arrest that also originally was set for trial Wednesday. The assault and arrest cases are not enjoined, so Mueller is trying to get their trials scheduled on different days, he said.

Q&A: Police Chief Geoff Jones, Mayor Brian Treece on rise in violence in downtown Columbia

"The firearms case, which is the assault, may be a two-day trial, maybe three. The resisting would be one day at most," Mueller said.

Crane was not yet ready to separate the trial dates. The resisting charge is "sort of an ancillary offense to the main event, which is the assault," Mueller said.

Mueller and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Smith have held discussions related to merging the two cases, but the attorneys were not yet ready to make that decision, Mueller said.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Vibez Lounge shooting trial delayed again with continuance request