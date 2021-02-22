New trial date expected in sexual abuse of child indictment

Feb. 22—A new trial date is expected to be set for a Caddo Mills man, who has pleaded not guilty to multiple indictments alleging the sexual abuse of children.

Jason Ray White, 42, received one indictment each from the Hunt County grand jury in July 2019 on a charges of sexual abuse of a child-continuous, victim under 14 years of age; indecency with a child by sexual contact and indecency with a child by exposure.

White entered not guilty pleas during the charges during an arraignment hearing in August 2019 in the 354th District Court.

However, the Hunt County Courthouse remains closed due to COVID-19 and no jury trials are currently being conducted.

As such, a hearing is scheduled Monday morning in the 354th District Court to officially announce new dates in the case, with a pre-trial to be set May 20 and with jury selection to begin May 24.

White remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of $800,000 bond.

The indictments alleged that White engaged in sexual contact or acts of indecency with a Jane Doe victim on or about July 1, 2017.

White was taken into custody late on the night of July 31, 2019 in Caddo Mills by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on a warrant based on the indictment.

The sexual abuse of a child-continuous charge is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

The indecency with a child by contact charge is a second degree felony charge, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

The indecency with a child by exposure charge is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 10 years in prison.

Each of the charges carries an optional fine of up to $10,000 upon conviction.