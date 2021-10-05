Trial date for Gervonta Davis in Baltimore hit-and-run case pushed to spring

A tentative trial date for champion boxer Gervonta Davis on hit-and-run charges has been pushed to the spring, court records show.

Davis, 26, was charged in March in connection with a crash that occurred in downtown Baltimore last fall, just after the undefeated boxer had been at a club celebrating his birthday and his latest win in the ring.

A trial date was scheduled for Monday, but cases rarely proceed on the first scheduled trial date. A hearing is now scheduled for March 31, and records indicate it will be conducted over Zoom.

The charges include failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to render reasonable assistance to an injured person, driving on a suspended license and related charges. All are misdemeanors, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office said, and the most serious charges each carry up to a year in jail.

In Maryland, leaving the scene of a crash that results in serious injuries is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, but the charges filed indicate prosecutors believed the victims’ injuries did not rise to that level.

Davis is alleged to have been traveling in a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV, registered to a Florida man, southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 1:50 a.m. when he ran a red light and struck a 2004 Toyota Solara. The report says the Solara’s airbags deployed and it was “destroyed.”

The Lamborghini struck a fence and was “disabled.” The occupants ditched the luxury SUV, which has a base list price of $200,000, and fled on foot.

“The occupants of Vehicle 1 fled location after the crash but the driver was later identified as Gervonta Bryant Davis,” police wrote, citing witnesses and video surveillance footage.

Prosecutors said witness accounts and video gathered during the investigation also revealed that a black Camaro arrived at the scene of crash, and people began transferring items from the Lamborghini to the Camaro. They say Davis and the unidentified female passenger were captured on camera leaving the scene in the Camaro.

Davis has a perfect 24-0 boxing record, with 23 knockouts, and has been taken under the wing of superstar Floyd Mayweather. In his most recent fight, he defeated Leo Santa Cruz with a stunning sixth-round knockout. It was his first appearance as a pay-per-view headliner.

The Baltimore traffic case is not Davis’ only ongoing legal trouble. He has a court date scheduled for Oct. 28 in Miami related to an incident at a charity basketball game in February 2020 in which he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and an event planner working at the game.

NBC-6 in South Florida reported in April that prosecutors were considering upgrading his misdemeanor charge to a felony, saying they had “received new information which requires further investigation” related to the second victim’s injuries — she says she suffered hearing loss after being punched in the head.