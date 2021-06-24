New trial date for man accused of holding stepdaughter

Jun. 24—The man accused of abusing his stepdaughters and keeping the elder one hidden for more than two months back in 2018 has a new trial date coming up this fall.

Following a hearing earlier this month, Pulaski Circuit Judge John Prather scheduled the trial of 53-year-old Daniel Paul York of Somerset for October 11.

York had been scheduled to stand trial last March, but most in-person court proceedings were delayed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A local grand jury indicted York in August 2018 on a total of 25 counts including first-degree Rape and Attempted first-degree Rape, five counts of third-degree Rape, Kidnapping, three counts of third-degree Sodomy, nine counts of Incest, two counts of first-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Unlawful Use of Electronic Means to Induce a Minor to Engage in Sexual/Prohibited Activity, Theft of Identity, and Cultivation of Marijuana 5 or More Plants. He is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $2 million cash-only bond.

The charges involve York's alleged abuse of his stepdaughters, the elder of whom disappeared from her foster home in Monticello on March 15, 2018, and was found safe May 31, 2018, with York at the Ky. 461 residence of Kevin Gil Prewitt, 59, of Somerset.

In a separate indictment, Prewitt and 50-year-old Ken Morris Richardson, also of Somerset, were charged with Complicity to Kidnapping of a Minor. A trial date doesn't appear to have been scheduled yet in that case.

Back in June 2019, York's attorney Greg Ousley filed a motion to determine York's competency to stand trial. After he was evaluated at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC), the defense stipulated to the findings of the KCPC report. Then-Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette, who has since retired, entered his order finding York competent in October 2019.

With the March trial date passing, Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton filed a motion in late May to reschedule. Judge Prather set the October date after hearing the motion on June 3.

York's trial is expected to last up to four days.