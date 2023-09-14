Trial date for Marion man accused in child porn case continued to mid December

The trial date of a man accused of downloading nearly 3,500 pornographic images of juvenile females has been continued to December, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Jon A. Vitello, 39, Marion, has been charged with 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor (younger than age 18), all second-degree felonies, according to online court records maintained by the Marion County Clerk of Courts. Investigators from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) said they discovered the images of "juvenile and prepubescent females" on a computer owned by Vitello.

Assistant Prosecutor Mark Weaver said a grand jury initially indicted Vitello on four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor when it was convened March 8. Weaver said the grand jury added six counts as a supplement to the indictment in July after he presented additional evidence of more images in the case.

The trial for Vitello was scheduled for Oct. 17-19 in Marion County Common Pleas Court. However, Weaver and Zachary D. Mayo, Vitello's attorney, met with Judge Matthew P. Frericks on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Frericks granted the request for a continuance and the trial is now scheduled for Dec. 18-20. Another pretrial hearing in the case is set for Oct. 27.

Bond for Vitello was set at $250,000. He has not posted bond and remains in custody at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.

According to a press release issued on the morning of March 2 by the Marion Police Department, Vitello was taken into custody on March 1 on suspicion of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said information provided by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) alerted Marion Police to the alleged crimes committed by Vitello.

According to the affidavit in support of the arrest warrant filed by Det. Mike Diem of the Marion Police Department, investigators with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reported that Vitello allegedly downloaded 3,483 "images and/or videos ... some of which not only depicted juvenile and prepubescent females in a state of nudity but showed prepubescent female children engaging in sexual acts."

Swift action because suspect employed as school athletic trainer

McDonald said Marion Police "acted quickly to investigate this case because Mr. Vitello was employed as a contractor to Galion City Schools as an athletic trainer. Despite his proximity to children, the detectives have found no evidence to suggest that Mr. Vitello was engaged in inappropriate or illegal activity involving students." Investigators said Vitello was employed by Avita Health System.

Officials from the Galion City School District issued a letter to parents and staff members in that community on March 1 to make them aware of the situation. Former Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said at the time that Vitello was a "contracted employee" and worked for the district for five years, but "will no longer be working for the school district in any capacity or have access to Galion buildings or events."

Allerding reaffirmed the Marion Police Department's statement that "detectives have found no evidence to suggest that Mr. Vitello was engaged in inappropriate or illegal activity involving students."

"... there is no evidence that Mr. Vitello was in possession of images of any Galion student that are considered exploitive of children, nor is there evidence of inappropriate contact with Galion students," Allerding stated in the letter issued March 1. "He did, however, save photographs from social media sites, and the Marion Police Department has indicated that at least one photo is from a Galion athletic event posted by Galion Tigers Athletics."

The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a collaboration of city, county, state, and federal law enforcement authorities across Ohio whose mission is to identify, arrest, and prosecute individuals who use the Internet to lure minors into illicit sexual relationships, or use the Internet to produce, distribute, or solicit child pornography.

