GALESBURG — The pre-trial hearing for hazel Hazel Ivy, a Galesburg mother charged with the murder of her 7-year old daughter, has been moved to June 6 at 10 a.m. in the Knox County Courthouse.

Ivy, 30, faces three counts of first-degree murder. Previous articles reported that the trial would begin in March or April, but the trial’s start-date has been changed several times.

A motion filed by Ivy’s defense team March 24 requested a new judge to oversee the trial in place of Judge Richard Gambrell. A court database shows that Judge Andrew Doyle is scheduled to oversee Ivy’s case in June.

Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin has filed a notice of intent to seek a life sentence, charging that the mother strangled and stabbed seven-year-old Willow Banks with “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty.”

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Trial date pushed back for Galesburg mother accused of killing daughter