Trial date pushed back for Wichita Falls man accused of murdering Stripes clerk

The trial for a Wichita Falls man accused of the shooting death of store clerk Floyd Morrell Kirt, 51, was pushed back a day to Tuesday.

Tajmon Laterrance Robinson, 23, is set to go to trial for capital murder in 30th District Court in connection with Kirt's death Feb. 12, 2022, while he was working at a Stripes in the 2200 block of Southwest Parkway.

Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday. The trial was delayed to accommodate a witness.

Wichita Falls Police secured the scene of a murder at a Stripes convenience store on Southwest Parkway the morning of Feb. 12, 2022.

Robinson, 23, was being held Monday in the Wichita County Detention Center on a $1 million bond, according to online jail records.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.

Robinson told police he planned to rob a convenience store to get the money to leave Wichita Falls, according to allegations in court documents.

Wichita Falls police responded to a request to check welfare just before 5 a.m. Feb. 12, 2022, and found Kirt shot to death, according to allegations in a police affidavit.

Video footage from the store showed a man entering the Stripes, shooting Kirt, taking things and leaving through the back door, according to allegations in court records. Robinson was identified by a witness.

Later, Robinson told police he shot and killed Kirt while robbing the store and that he stole lottery tickets, according to allegations.

