Trial date pushed to October for Pineville man accused in decades-old rapes

The trial for Harvey Fountain Jr., the Pineville man accused in a decades-old rape case, was pushed to October on Monday.

Harvey's trial was set to begin this week, but the state and his defense attorney asked 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard for a continuance.

Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman told Beard the two sides have made several attempts to resolve the case before trial.

John Flynn Jr., Harvey's attorney, then said he understood the state would amend the indictment against his client. Bowman confirmed that.

He said the indictment would be amended from 26 counts of first-degree rape to two counts of first-degree rape.

Harvey, 74, was arrested twice in April 2019 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office. Each time, he was arrested on 50 counts of first-degree rape.

At the time, detectives said the alleged rapes happened at Pineville homes where Fountain lived during the 1970s and 80s.

He was indicted in June 2019. He has been in Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 since his arrest.

Harvey's new trial date is Oct. 10. A plea date was set for Sept. 14.

