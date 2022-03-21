Trial date scheduled in 2020 capital murder case

Mar. 21—A trial date has been scheduled for Lauren Brooke Bohme, a Royse City woman charged with capital murder in connection with the death of a Greenville teenager in September 2020.

During a hearing Wednesday, District Judge Andrew Bench scheduled a tentative start of jury selection for Dec. 5 in the case of Bohme, 19, has pleaded not guilty to one count of capital murder involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville,.

A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon's death. He has also pleaded not guilty on a separate charge of aggravated assault.Trial dates have not yet been set in Osborn's cases. A review hearing is set for April 22.Both Osborn's and Bohme's indictments allege they caused the death of a John Doe, identified as Rincon by the Greenville Police Department, on Sept. 30, 2020, by stabbing him with a knife while committing or attempting to commit burglary of a habitation.The aggravated assault indictment filed against Osborn alleged he used a motor vehicle as a deadly weapon to strike a female victim on the same day.Greenville police were dispatched at about 12:15 a.m. on the day in question to a reported aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries and was reported to have died on the night of Nov. 23, 2020.Prosecutors have waived the death penalty should she be convicted. Bohme faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole if found guilty of capital murder.Bohme remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond on the capital murder charge.Osborn also remains in custody at the jail, being held in lieu of $750,000 bond on the murder charge and $250,000 bond on the aggravated assault count.