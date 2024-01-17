Trial date scheduled for 78-year-old Mitchell man charged for engaging in sexual contact with infant

Jan. 16—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man charged with allegedly engaging in sexual contact with an infant is scheduled to take the case in front of a jury trial.

During Tuesday's felony court proceedings, Ronald LaFortune, 78, agreed to schedule an early April trial date. LaFortune is facing one count of sexual contact with a child under the age of 16, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

An arrest affidavit alleges LaFortune placed a 9-month-old child's hands on LaFortune's genitals while rocking the infant to sleep. LaFortune was babysitting the infant when the alleged incident occurred, court documents say.

After departing his home, the father of the infant checked the baby monitor camera in the infant's room and allegedly saw LaFortune rocking the child in a chair and placing the infant's hands on his exposed parts, according to the affidavit.

The father spoke through the baby monitor to demand LaFortune stop, according to court documents. Authorities reviewed the baby monitor footage and concluded the alleged incident "was as described" by the father of the infant, the affidavit explained.

During the investigation, court documents stated that LaFortune told authorities the alleged incident was an isolated event.

LaFortune pleaded not guilty to the charge on Oct. 24.

LaFortune posted a cash bond shortly after his arrest. He is ordered to abide by the bond conditions while the case proceeds.

A March status hearing is scheduled for LaFortune ahead of his trial date. If LaFortune opts to change his not guilty plea prior to his trial date, it would eliminate the need for a jury trial.