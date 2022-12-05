Trial date scheduled for man charged in 2013 slaying

Dec. 5—Trial is tentatively scheduled in April for a Fell Twp. man accused of killing his wife nine years ago, according to court filings.

Bruno Rocuba, 57, of 346 Jefferson St., Simpson, has been in the Lackawanna County Prison without bail since his arrest June 3 for criminal homicide and theft.

State police at Dunmore said he shot Melissa Rocuba in the head in August 2013 and pocketed more than $100,000 in inheritance meant for his two daughters from a 2007 jackpot the victim's mother won at a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Criminal Investigative Assessment Unit, which examines old cases, reinterviewed people and examined new evidence, such as new video and audio recovered from a surveillance system police originally seized in 2013.

Rocuba told police his wife was shot as he was playing with a gun.

State police also said he had his daughters renounce their rights to administer their mother's estate, which named him as administrator. Authorities said he should have administered $104,815.92 to them.

In August, Rocuba waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case moved to the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas. Authorities amended the open count of homicide to a charge of third-degree murder, court documents show.

A final pretrial conference is scheduled March 27. Unless a guilty plea is entered, jury selection is slated to start April 10.

