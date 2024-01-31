Trial date scheduled for Molly Dennis' lawsuit against city

Jan. 31—ROCHESTER — A potential jury trial in a Rochester City Council member's

lawsuit against the city

has been scheduled to start as early as Sept. 30, 2024.

Olmsted County District Court Judge Joseph Chase approved a proposed schedule in the lawsuit council member Molly Dennis filed on Jan. 22, 2024, claiming her March 6, 2023, censure and later actions violated state and federal employment and human rights protections.

The discrimination complaint, seeking at least $50,000 on each of eight claims, also names Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and council member Patrick Keane as defendants.

Dennis alleges the City Council's censure targeted her diagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD, by reprimanding her for characteristics of the disability, which can include difficulty focusing, a short attention span and needing time to process information.

The censure cited council concerns about Dennis' actons toward staff and fellow council members, as well as reportedly unfounded allegations and excessive use of city time and resources.

In addition to the allegations directly connected to the March 6 censure, Dennis has alleged defamation connected to comments attributed to Norton during an investigation following the censure.

The mayor reportedly told the independant investigator that "Dennis has demanded information on incidents involving confidential police matters. She has tried to fix parking tickets."

Dennis alleges Norton either knew the statement was false or made it without knowing whether it was valid.

Chase's order filed Tuesday calls for the city and any other parties to file required responses to the lawsuit by March 1 and sets a March 16 deadline for any updates to documents filed by Dennis or the defendants,

Expert witnesses will need to be named by the end of March, and evidence gathering for the case is expected to be completed by the end of May.

Initial hearings in the case are set for June 14, and Chase has set a July 12 deadline for efforts aimed at resolving the dispute outside the courtroom.

"The court expects the parties to agree to an (alternative dispute resolution) process and neutral," the judge's order states. "If the parties cannot agree, they are to notify the court in writing well in advance of the deadline for completion of ADR."

The schedule establishes Sept. 20 for a pretrial hearing, landing less than six weeks after a potential primary election for Dennis' Ward 6 council seat.

With Dennis vowing to seek a second term, an Aug. 13 primary election will be required if two or more challengers file for the seat, which will be on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

One potential challenger

has already announced plans to file for the council seat.

Chase, who is the only Olmsted County District Court judge that did not file a recusal connected to the case, notes the court reserves the right to extend dates, if needed.

Dennis is representing herself in the case, and the city has contracted with Jenny Gassman-Pines of the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel law firm to respond to the lawsuit. The firm has been hired through Rochester's League of Minnesota Cities insurance contract.

Gassman-Pines is expected to file the city's answer to the lawsuit, according to City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage.