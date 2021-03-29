Trial date set for 1 of 3 teens charged in fatal Middletown shooting

Mar. 29—A trial date has been set for one of three teens charged with murder and felonious assault in the fatal shooting of a Middletown woman.

Karlos Chase Philpot, 18, was in Butler County Common Pleas Court earlier this month, and Judge Greg Stephens set his trial for May 24.

Philpot and two 17-year-old boys were arrested by Middletown police a few days after the shooting on Jan. 31.

Angela Combs, 41, was shot about 9 p.m. in an apartment in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road by suspects who came to the door armed and apparently looking for payment of a debt, according to court documents. Combs was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where she died.

The two 17-year-old boys are also charged with murder and felonious assault. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the teens could be tried as adults.

The teens, one of whom is accused of pulling the trigger, are scheduled to be in Butler County Juvenile Court Judge Erik Niehaus' courtroom Monday for a probable cause hearing.

Gmoser said because of the level of seriousness of the crime and their age, the cases are a mandatory bind-over to adult court if probable cause is found by the judge.

One of the 17-year-olds said he went to the residence armed with two other people to "get $60 that was owed to him for marijuana," according to court documents.

The person who opened the door attempted to shut it and caught the 17-year-old's arm in the door, it said.

"After the door hit (the teen's arm) he stated he started pulling the trigger because it upset him," according to the complaint signed by Detective Ken Mynhier.

The surviving resident who was also shot told police he was at home with Combs and other friends and family when there was a knock at the door. The man said they opened the door and saw three people with guns and masks and tried to close the door.

He said one of the three was able to put his hand through the door and fired. The resident said he was recognized one of the suspects from the voice and hair.