Trial date set for 2nd suspect in Hopson murder case
Mar. 4—SHARON — Mercer County Common Pleas Judge Daniel P. Wallace set a trial date for the second suspect in the May 2019 shooting death of Khalil Hopson in Sharon.
Alexis Evonna Holmes, 22, New Castle, is charged with first-, second- and third-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and homicide for what prosecutors say was a role in the May 23, 2019, murder of 24-year-old Khalil "Champ" Hopson.
At a conference with attorneys, Wallace set jury selection to begin June 14.
"I can't comment on the case because it is still pending," Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said. "Our investigation continues because we believe there is a third person."
Acker said investigators know the identity of the third person, but did not reveal the person's identity.
Eddie James Robinson, 27, previously pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder, cruelty to animals and perjury for his role in the May 23, 2019, shooting death of 24-year-old Khalil "Champ" Hopson.
In February, Wallace sentenced Robinson to 15 to 45 years in prison.
Acker said previously that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has delayed court action, has affected the progress of Holmes' prosecution.
Sharon police said Robinson and Holmes conspired to rob Hopson of several thousand dollars they believed he had in his home.
When patrolmen arrived in response to a 5:32 a.m. report of the shooting at 1239 Cedar Ave., Hopson was lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound, according to a police report. Hopson's pit bull, Blue, had also been shot.
Hopson died later that day in a Youngstown hospital. Blue died a few days later from his injuries.
Holmes next court appearance for a pre-trial hearing is set for April 15.
