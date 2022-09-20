Trial date set for accused Tree of Life gunman

A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing 11 people and injuring six others in the Tree of Life synagogue shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Attorneys for Tree of Life shooting suspect say they won’t be ready for trial until at least 2023

According to court paperwork, Robert Bowers is set to go on trial starting April 24, 2023.

The trial will begin with jury selection, followed by opening statements and testimony.

Bowers faces 63 federal charges after the 2018 shooting, and the government is seeking the death penalty.

A status conference hearing is set for Oct. 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

