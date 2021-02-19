Trial date set for Albert Lea man who shot police officer and two men

Feb. 18—ALBERT LEA — The 21-year-old Albert Lea man who allegedly fired approximately 90 shots striking a police officer and two men is scheduled to go to trial on six felony charges in September.

Devin Matthew Weiland, 21, is charged in Freeborn County District Court with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Court records indicate that trial is scheduled for mid-September. Weiland is being held in lieu of $1 million unconditional bail.

Albert Lea police were called about 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2020, to the 800 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast for a report of fireworks or gunshots in the area. The criminal complaint states that Weiland admitted he was the one who called police.

Law enforcement from around the region were called in to respond. The first police officer to arrive, a 30-year-old, suffered a 2-inch by 2-inch wound consistent with "a wound caused by a high velocity impact" weapon, the criminal complaint states. He was able to drive himself to the hospital.

A 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both of Albert Lea, were injured as Weiland allegedly fired shots out of his window.

Weiland told law enforcement he "was sorry and that he wanted the agents to convey that to the multiple shooting victims involved in this incident," the complaint reads.

Weiland's family told ABC 6 News in December that they believed he was assaulted prior to the shooting and that he was a victim himself. The family also said Weiland had intended to be killed by police.