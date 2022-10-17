Trial date set for Allegany County man accused of killing his parents in 2019

An Allegany County man accused of killing his parents and setting fire to their home in the town of Clarksville nearly three years ago will go on trial early next year.

Allegany County Court Judge Terrence M. Parker set a Jan. 17, 2023, trial date for 20-year-old William J. Larson Jr. in connection to the November 2019 slaying of William Larson Sr., 67, and Lisa Larson, 50, on the family’s Courtney Hollow Road property.

In February 2020, an Allegany County Grand Jury indicted Larson on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted arson, two counts of concealment of a human corpse and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Larson, who was 17 at the time of the killings, pleaded not guilty to all charges. He has remained in custody at the Allegany County Jail since his arrest.

State Police say Larson hid his parents' bodies, set house on fire

A New York State Police criminal complaint alleged Larson killed his parents by shooting and stabbing them in the driveway at 8472 Courtney Hollow Road on Nov. 5, 2019.

Investigators said Larson left the bodies outside for several weeks before bringing them into the residence and starting a fire in the basement of the home. The fire led to the discovery of the victims by first responders and Larson’s arrest on Nov. 21, 2019.

Autopsy reports indicated William Larson Sr. and Lisa Larson each suffered a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds. However, in a videotaped statement to New York State Police investigators, Larson alleged his father shot his mother and later threw a knife at him before he shot his father.

Steuben County DA's Office handling case; Buffalo attorney represents Larson

Attorneys for both the defense and prosecution were shuffled last year.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker was appointed special prosecutor in July 2021. Baker said he volunteered to step in because the Allegany County DA's Office had a staffing shortage.

The first prosecutor, Allegany County Assistant District Attorney J. Thomas "Tom" Fuoco, died Feb. 17, 2020.

Additionally, the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office was stretched thin by the Nicholas Burdge murder case, which involved eight defendants in the Wellsville homicide.

Larson was originally represented by the Allegany County Public Defender’s Office. That changed last fall when he retained veteran Buffalo defense attorney Dominic H. Saraceno.

Saraceno said a prosecution plea offer was rejected.

The prosecution got a key win in fall 2021, when Parker ruled that statements Larson allegedly made to investigators would be admissible at trial.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: William Larson Jr. set for trial in alleged 2019 slaying of parents