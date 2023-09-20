Trial date set for Andrew Lester, man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland man accused of shooting a teenager who went to the wrong address now has a trial date after pleading not guilty.

Andrew Lester is facing multiple charges for allegedly shooting Ralph Yarl this past April.

During Wednesday’s arraignment, the judge scheduled Lester’s trial for October 7, 2024. Lester is being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Lester’s next court date is set for December 15 in Clay County Circuit Court.

