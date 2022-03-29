Trial date set for Anthony Patterson in human trafficking case

Anthony Patterson is seen Tuesday, March 29, in the 78th district courtroom.

A judge agreed Tuesday to set a trial date of Nov. 14, for a well-known Wichita Falls businessman accused of human trafficking and indecency with a child.

Anthony Ryan Patterson appeared in court Tuesday morning for a pretrial hearing.

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy agreed during the hearing to specially set the trial date for Patterson as requested by attorneys.

Patterson is accused of human trafficking and indecency with a child involving two Vernon girls, 8 and 10 years old, according to allegations in court documents.

A Wichita County grand jury handed down a six-count indictment against Patterson for the following charges:

Trafficking of persons-continuous in connection with incidents from Nov. 18, 2017 through Dec. 23, 2017

Trafficking of person in connection with a Nov. 18, 2017, incident

Trafficking of person in connection with a Dec. 23, 2017, incident

Two counts of Indecency with a child by exposure in connection with a Nov. 18, 2017, incident.

Indecency with a child by exposure in connection with a Dec. 23, 2017, incidents.

If convicted of continuous human trafficking, Patterson faces a minimum of 25 years up to life in prison. Indecency with a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Patterson maintains his innocence of the charges against him.

He was free Monday from the Wichita Falls Law Enforcement Center on $600,000 in bonds, according to online jail and court records.

Patterson resigned as president of Patterson Auto Group, formerly the city's largest dealership, while still in jail after his initial arrest Feb. 3, 2021, according to a previous Times Record New story.

Patterson franchises have since been sold to Canada-based Foundation Automotive, according to a previous TRN story about Foundation's Feb. 23 announcement.

A Vernon woman is also accused in connection with Patterson's case, according to court records.

A Wichita County grand jury handed down a four-count indictment against Jandreani Dashimella Bell in February 2020, court documents show.

Bell is charged with indecency with a child, two counts of trafficking of a person and attempted trafficking of a person, according to court records.

She was free Monday from the Law Enforcement Center on bail and a personal recognizance bond, according to court documents.

Bell maintains her innocence of the charges against her.

