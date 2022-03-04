Trial date set for Artesia man charged with in 2021

A trial date was set for August for Nathan Paul Garrison in the 2021 death of Tyler Grantham of Artesia, Fifth Judicial Court records read.

Garrison, 43, pleaded not guilty Jan. 31 to a charge of second degree murder and tampering with evidence before Fifth Judicial District Judge Jane Shuler Gray, court records indicated.

Grantham’s body was found at a residence on Cottonwood Road north of Artesia around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2021. His suspected cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Garrison’s defense attorney Gary Mitchell did not return a phone call seeking comment on the upcoming trial.

An unidentified vehicle is parked outside of a residence north of Artesia on Nov. 18, 2021. Eddy County Sheriff's detectives investigated an alleged murder at the residence on Nov. 17, 2021.

“This matter is currently pending and scheduled for a jury trial. We do not comment on pending matters,” said Ariane R. Gonzales, deputy district attorney with the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Carlsbad.

Garrison allegedly told investigators that he and Grantham had at least two verbal altercations pertaining to an alleged theft of money, per the criminal complaint.

In an interview with detectives Garrison said he wanted to scare persons inside the Cottonwood Road home with a shotgun, according to the criminal complaint.

Garrison allegedly drove to the back door of the residence where he fired an undetermined number of shots at the home, the criminal complaint read.

Eddy County Sheriff's Office arrested Nathan Garrison of Artesia in 2021 for the alleged murder of Tyler Grantham.

Detectives found a shotgun and Garrison in the 3500 block of Quay Avenue where he was arrested without incidence.

Garrison remained in the Eddy County Detention Center in Carlsbad on March 3, said Warden Billy Massingill.

