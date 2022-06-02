Trial date set for Burnside man accused in sexual misconduct case

Jun. 2—A Burnside man facing a multi-count indictment concerning his actions with a juvenile female is set to stand trial next month.

Ian Tyler Pond, 21, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Use of a Minor (Under 16) in a Sexual Performance, Promoting a Minor (Under 16) in a Sexual Performance, and Sexual Misconduct.

Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reported at the time that Pond's April 2021 indictment was the result of a more than two-year investigation conducted by Deputy Alex Wesley, who begun the investigation in September 2018 into reported misconduct between a 19-year-old male and 14-year-old female.

Pond is currently free on a $4,500 cash bond. His trial is scheduled to start in Pulaski Circuit Court on July 18.