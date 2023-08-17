New trial date set in case against McGirt

Aug. 17—A federal judge has scheduled a new trial in the case against Jimcy McGirt, whose case prompted the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision regarding criminal prosecution of Native Americans in eastern Oklahoma.

McGirt, 74, was originally sentenced in 2021 to three life sentences after he was convicted in 2020 of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.

The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals court determined an improper instruction of law was given to the jury that could have impacted the verdicts and remanded the case to the district court.

In the appellate case, the defense argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury that the government witnesses' prior inconsistent statements could only be used to evaluate their credibility, not as proof of anything else.

A new trial is set to begin in the case on Sept. 11 at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.

This will be McGirt's second federal trial in the case and third overall since his original state trial in 1997.

McGirt was originally convicted in 1997 for first-degree rape by instrumentation, lewd molestation, and forcible sodomy of a 4-year-old in Wagoner County District Court and was sentenced to serve two 500-year sentences and a life sentence without parole in state prison.

Attorneys for McGirt later challenged the conviction, arguing Oklahoma did not have the proper jurisdiction to prosecute him because the crime occurred on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation, which had never been disestablished by Congress. McGirt is an enrolled member of the Seminole Nation.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of McGirt on July 9, 2020, vacating his state convictions with the Eastern District of Oklahoma indicting McGirt for the crimes.

Numerous federal, state, and tribal officials have said the Circuit Court's decision does not affect the U.S Supreme Court's ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.