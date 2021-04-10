New trial date set in case of Dayton father accused of killing Takoda Collins

Parker Perry, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·2 min read

Apr. 9—A trial that was set to begin this month in the case of a father accused of killing his 10-year-old son has been vacated and a new date has been set.

Al-Mutahan McLean is now due back in court in September. McLean is accused of killing Takoda Collins. Authorities have said in court documents that Takoda suffered "extreme abuse" before his death.

Takoda was pronounced dead on Dec. 13, 2019.

Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in a previous release that Takoda was tortured both mentally and physically for years.

McLean, 32, is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, rape, kidnapping and endangering children. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A trial in the case was set for April 26. During a motion to suppress hearing last month, Montgomery County Judge Dennis Adkins began continuing the trial to September before McLean called his attorney over to him and told the court that he didn't wish to delay.

Exactly what took place that prompted the postponement is unclear as restrictions have been put into place to bar the public from accessing court documents, and a gag order has been issued in the case that prevents the lawyers from talking about the case with the press.

Meanwhile, the trial against Amanda Hinze, McLean's girlfriend, who is also charged in connection to the boy's death, is also set to go in September. Hinze faces involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and child endangering charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty in the case, and both remain in the Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond.

A final pre-trial in McLean's hearing will be set in the case at a later date, according to the court.

Recommended Stories

  • Up to 500 people can be housed in Kansas City hotels after unanimous council decision

    The temporary shelter would be available for 90 days, Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

  • Carolinas, Duke Energy must be intentional and aggressive about modernizing the grid

    Don’t let the Texas grid failure happen in the Carolinas. State and local leaders must push for grid modernization. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Homeless camps at City Hall and Westport dwindle, but not all want to move

    Using federal dollars, the city is providing hotel rooms for up to 500 people.

  • Record close for Dow, S&P 500

    The Dow and the S&P 500 set fresh record highs on Friday as investors show more confidence in the U.S. economic rebound.The Dow jumped nearly 300 points on Friday. The S&P 500 rallied 31. The Nasdaq added 70.A whiff of inflation failed to knock optimistic investors off their game. Producer prices showed their biggest annual gain in 9-1/2 years. The March upswing was fueled by rising prices across the board especially for goods.Ryan Payne, president, Payne Capital Management says right now - the mood on Wall Street boils down to one phrase: economic optimism."Profits are going up and because of all this stimulus that's out there, all this pent-up demand, the world is going to rock-and-roll. The economy is going to get a lot stronger over the next couple of months. It's going to run red hot. So I think the bottom line is you want to be bullish here. We talked about inflation a lot today and stocks are one of your best inflation hedges."Moderna was a stand-out stock. A small early-stage follow-up study showed vaccine antibodies still present six months after the second dose. Moderna rallied more than 5 percent.Good news for Amazon.com in its battle against unions. A vote that would have unionized workers at an Amazon warehouse for the first time - failed by a more than 2-to-1 margin. Shares of Amazon rallied more than two percent.But Boeing was down for the day. The planemaker warned some airlines of a possible electrical insulation problem in some newer 737 MAX jets. Those planes will have to be taken out of service; that's the same model that was grounded for 20 months after two deadly crashes. Shares of Boeing fell one percent.

  • S&P 500, Dow climb for third day and close at records

    (Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday to close at record highs, posting a third straight weekly rise partly on a lift from growth stocks, with a late-day rally building gains ahead of quarterly earnings season next week. A pullback in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield from a 14-month high hit in late March encouraged buying in growth.

  • SC shooting suspect, former NFL player Phillip Adams will undergo CTE brain test

    Exclusive: Phillip Adams’ family has approved for experts in brain trauma to conduct specialized testing. He was accused of killing 5 people in the mass shooting this week in Rock Hill.

  • Vincent van Gogh Had Three Fascinating Sisters You Never Knew About

    A new book is bringing their stories to light

  • Chinese Assets Appeal Eroded by Dollar Strength, U.S. Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese assets are losing their shine after an impressive start to the year, overshadowed by a stronger dollar, higher U.S. Treasury yields and a domestic campaign to cut financial risk.The nation’s benchmark stock index remains 13% below a 13-year high in early February, following a brutal selloff that wiped out more than $1.3 trillion in market value. The yuan just suffered its worst month in a year in March, erasing all its 2021 gains against the greenback. Chinese sovereign bonds, a sanctuary during the recent global rout, saw foreign investors lower their holdings last month for the first time in more than two years.The sharp reversal of fortunes came as confidence grew in a strong U.S. economic recovery that is reclaiming the allure of dollar assets around the world. The latest underperformance of Chinese markets also resulted from Beijing’s decision to resume a battle on debt that was interrupted by the trade war with Washington and the pandemic.Concerns about inflation and tighter monetary conditions mean appetite for Chinese shares will likely remain subdued, while the country’s government debt market faces the test of a supply glut later this year, investors and analysts say. The yuan could weaken further as the dollar extends its global resurgence.“China’s bull run is being tested,” said Adrian Zuercher, head of global asset allocation of UBS Chief Investment Office. “Volatility will stay elevated in the near term.”Subdued TradingAfter delivering a world-beating rally earlier in the year, Chinese shares have reversed course since February, when it became increasingly clear that policymakers were shifting their priority to taming asset bubbles and reducing financial leverage.The world’s second-largest stock market is $838 billion smaller than at its February peak and trading interest has been waning. Daily average turnover on China’s two stock exchanges was 670 billion yuan ($102 billion) so far this month, the lowest since May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.UBS’ Zuercher said he expects rising Treasury yields to be a major source of near-term volatility in China’s equity market, as it will continue to exert pressure on valuations of the country’s growth stocks and trigger rotation.Echoing the view, Herald van Der Linde, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of Asia Pacific equity strategy, said there remains downside risk to Asian equities in the near term and “China is no exception”.Domestically, a central bank unwilling to keep funding conditions too loose, a contrast to its peers in other major economies, has also disappointed stock investors. Apart from its deleveraging campaign, signs of inflationary pressures, as shown in March’s consensus-beating 4.4% jump in China’s producer prices, could prompt Beijing to further dial back its pandemic-induced economic stimulus.“We believe monetary policy might be tightened,” Hanfeng Wang, a strategist at China International Capital Corp., wrote in a note this week, adding that investors should pay attention to policy signals from the next meeting of the Politburo, the Communist Party’s top decision-making body.Bonds PressuredWhile Chinese government bonds outpaced their competitors in the first quarter as their haven status helped them stand out as a bulwark amid the global slump, they are facing a host of challenges in the coming months.In addition to a longer-than-expected phase-in period for the inclusion in FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index, a surge in bond supply from local governments and a narrowing China-U.S. yield gap also threaten to reduce the appeal of Chinese debt.Now at 3.21%, yields on China’s benchmark 10-year sovereign notes are expected to rise to 3.5% by the end of this quarter, according to Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc.As China’s yield premium over Treasurys thinned, global investors last month trimmed their holdings of Chinese government debt for the first time since February 2019, a trend that is expected to continue for some time. The yield gap fell to 144.8 basis points on March 31, the narrowest since Feb. 24, 2020 when it was 144.2 basis points.Weaker YuanThe dollar’s renewed strength, the tighter yield gap, as well as Beijing’s latest move to boost capital outflows also have prompted analysts, including ING’s, to lower their forecasts on the Chinese currency.After rising nearly 7% against the dollar last year and reaping further gains earlier this year, the yuan suffered its worst selloff in a year last month, arresting a steady advance since May.Read: Yuan Erases Year’s Gains Against Dollar as PBOC Steps Aside“It’s about how views on the U.S. dollar have changed rapidly,” said Zhou Hao, an economist from Commerzbank AG. “People believe the U.S. economy will recover strongly in the next two years and that’s what stocks and bonds have been pricing in.”Zhou said he expects the yuan to weaken to 6.83 per dollar by the end of this year, from around 6.56 Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow climb for third day and close at records

    The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday to close at record highs, posting a third straight weekly rise partly on a lift from growth stocks, with a late-day rally building gains ahead of quarterly earnings season next week. A pullback in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield from a 14-month high hit in late March encouraged buying in growth. Data showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in March, bringing the largest annual gain in 9-1/2 years.

  • Credit Suisse Tightens Hedge Fund Limits After Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is tightening the financing terms it gives hedge funds and family offices, in a potential harbinger of new industry practices after the Archegos Capital Management blowup cost the Swiss bank $4.7 billion.Credit Suisse has been calling clients to change margin requirements in swap agreements so they match the more restrictive terms of its prime-brokerage contracts, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Specifically, Credit Suisse is shifting from static margining to dynamic margining, which may force clients to post more collateral and could reduce the profitability of some trades.A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse had no comment.Swaps are the derivatives trader Bill Hwang used to make highly leveraged bets on stocks at Archegos, the New York-based family office that imploded when his positions suddenly lost value last month. Credit Suisse took a $4.7 billion hit, the biggest so far among the investment banks that had extended credit to Hwang, triggering a management shakeup and casting fresh doubt on the Swiss bank’s checkered record of managing risks.Static margining sets a fixed amount of collateral that a client has to post to maintain a certain size of position or account. With dynamic margining, a dealer can require more collateral if the underlying risk of the position or account increases due to factors such as volatility or concentration.Typically, clients locks in margin terms on swap agreements for a period of, say, 60 or 180 days. Zurich-based Credit Suisse is asking some clients to move to the new terms immediately, one of the people said.The move may signal a broader tightening of financing terms for hedge funds and family offices -- firms that manage money for the very wealthy. Three of the banks that did business with Archegos have disclosed $7 billion of losses collectively, and analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. have estimated they may reach $10 billion.In addition to reporting the largest of those losses, Credit Suisse forced out executives including the head of its investment bank, Brian Chin, and the head of risk, Lara Warner. Equities trading chief Paul Galietto also left.The bank cut its dividend and suspended its share buyback until a key measure of capital strength recovers. Top executives’ bonuses for last year have been scrapped.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who took over in February last year after a spying scandal toppled his predecessor, has said that “serious lessons will be learned” from the scandal. He has pledged to reduce risk in parts of the investment bank, including the prime services business, and signaled a broader strategy review once Antonio Horta-Osorio joins the bank as chairman later this month.While Credit Suisse was one of several global investment banks to facilitate the leveraged bets of Archegos, it was slower than others to unwind the positions. It had initially tried to reach some sort of standstill agreement, people familiar with the matter have said, but the strategy failed as rivals rushed to cut their losses.Global banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG have told investors that they shed their Archegos-linked positions with little financial impact. Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it could lose as much as $2 billion.(Adds background on Credit Suisse from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Attack on Iran ship off Yemen escalates shadow war

    An attack this week on an Iranian cargo ship that is said to serve as a floating base for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard forces off the coast of Yemen has escalated a yearslong shadow war in Mideast waters. The assault on the MV Saviz on Tuesday appears to have caused the most-extensive damage yet in this shadow war, seemingly between Iran and Israel — and one that could further escalate regional tensions. The attacks came at a time of mounting tensions between Iran and the United States over then-President Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally pull out of the atomic accord.

  • Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' go up in smoke as Nike settles for a recall by Mschf

    Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes" are coming back home: His collaborator Mschf agreed to recall the devil-themed sneakers to settle a lawsuit with Nike.

  • Georgiev stops 31 shots, Rangers beat Islanders 4-1

    Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves in his first start since March 19, Alexis Lafreniere and Colin Blackwell scored in the second period, and New York Rangers beat the Islanders 4-1 on Friday night. Mika Zibanejad and K'Andre Miller also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists for the Rangers.

  • Manchin: 'No circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster'

    Sen. Joe Manchin came out against eliminating the filibuster, a stance that could jeopardize President Joe Biden's legislative priorities.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Turkey says it was following EU protocol when it left the bloc's female leader standing at a meeting

    Video showed President Erdoğan and European Council President Michel settling in chairs while Ursula von der Leyen was left standing.

  • Look out for mating crabs on South Carolina beaches, officials say. Here’s why

    “Help be our eyes and ears on the beach,” state wildlife officials say.

  • Tucker Carlson embraces white-supremacist 'replacement' conspiracy theory, claiming Democrats are 'importing' immigrants to 'dilute' American voters

    "I have less political power because they're importing a brand new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that?" the Fox News host said.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

    India produces most of the world's jabs but its own vaccination drive appears to be struggling.