Trial date set for Charlie Adelson in Dan Markel murder case

Jury selection and testimony is slated to begin in October in the trial of Charlie Adelson, who is accused of orchestrating the 2014 professional hit on Florida State law professor Dan Markel.

Circuit Judge Robert Wheeler, in a Wednesday order, set jury selection for Monday, Oct. 23, with testimony beginning on or before Monday, Oct. 30.

The court expects the trial to conclude by Thursday, Nov. 9, Wheeler said in his order.

Background:Dan Markel murder: Read the transcript and watch the video that prompted charges against Charlie Adelson

More:Charlie Adelson murder trial continued until the fall after defense says it needs more time

Last month, Wheeler granted a request by Adelson’s defense attorneys for a continuance in the trial, which had been set for April 24. Daniel Rashbaum, a Miami attorney representing Adelson, said the defense was still going through hundreds of wiretaps and volumes of phone calls, emals, texts and other records.

Markel was shot in the garage of his Betton Hills home on July 19, 2014, by a pair of hired killers from South Florida. Police and prosecutors believe his former in-laws had him killed during the course of a bitter custody dispute with his ex-wife, Wendi, who has not been charged.

Three people have been convicted so far in his murder: Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia, the two hitmen, and Katherine Magbanua, the mother of Garcia’s children who acted as middleman between the killers and the people who hired them.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com and follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Charlie Adelson trial: Date set for case around Dan Markel murder