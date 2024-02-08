Trial date set in Crystal Rogers case set for 2025. What to know from latest hearing

Brooks Houck was part of pretrial conferences for the murder of Crystal Rogers in Nelson Circuit Court Thursday. Feb. 8, 2024

Three men who have been charged in connection with the death of Crystal Rogers will go to trial in 2025, a Nelson County Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Charles Simms said court proceedings for Brooks Houck, Joseph Lawson and Steven Lawson will begin on Feb. 10, 2025.

Prosecutor Shane Young said he wants the three men to stand trial together, but Simms said not he would not decide that during the hearing.

Rogers, a 35-year-old mother of five children, went missing around July 3, 2015, from Bardstown. Her car was soon found abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway with her keys, phone and purse inside. She was not known to go anywhere without her kids, according to an FBI report.

Houck, Rogers' 42-year-old ex-boyfriend and father of her youngest child, was charged with murder and tampering of physical evidence in connection to Rogers' death. He previously pleaded not guilty the charges after he was arrested by the FBI in September 2023.

Joseph Lawson was part of pretrial conferences for the murder of Crystal Rogers in Nelson Circuit Court Thursday. Feb. 8, 2024

Steven and Joseph Lawson, who are father and son, were charged with tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the case.

Joseph Lawson, 33, was the first arrest announced by investigators, soon followed by Houck.

Steven, 53, was arrested in December 2023. WHAS-TV previously reported Houck referred to an employee named Steve Lawson when interrogated by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

Steve Lawson was part of pretrial conferences for the murder of Crystal Rogers in Nelson Circuit Court Thursday. Feb. 8, 2024

A bond reduction request for Joseph Lawson was also addressed, but will not be decided until the "end of the day," Simms said. Lawson wants his bond reduced from $500,000 to $50,000.

The next status hearing in the case is scheduled for March 21.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Trial date for 3 charged in Crystal Rogers case set for 2025