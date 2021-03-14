Trial date set for December in 2020 EC homicide

Mar. 13—EAU CLAIRE — Two eight-day jury trials have been set for the two suspects held in connection with the March 2020 shooting homicide at a residence on Eau Claire's south side.

Judge Michael Schumacher on Friday set a Dec. 13-22 trial for Joe A. Moya, 28, of Chicago.

Schumacher set a Feb. 7-16 trial for Juan A. Olivarez, 24, also of Chicago.

Schumacher on March 1 ordered that the two cases would be severed, meaning separate trials would be held for Moya and Olivarez.

Moya and Olivarez, who remain held in the Eau Claire County Jail on $1 million cash bails, are accused of killing Edwin J. Garcia-Smith, 29, of Eau Claire.

Moya and Olivarez are each charged with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

A third suspect, Ian J. Kearns, 22, of Sandwich, Ill., died in spring 2020 at an Illinois hospital.

Police say Moya, Olivarez, Kearns and Garcia-Smith all were members of the same street gang.

According to the criminal complaint and Eau Claire police:

Police were called to a report of a shooting at 8:40 p.m. on March 20, 2020, at an apartment building in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive.

Police arrived to find a 32-year-old woman sitting in an entryway corridor between two apartments. She had a gunshot wound in one of her legs.

Garcia-Smith was lying nearby, face up.

Garcia-Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to an Eau Claire hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers saw large amounts of blood, broken glass and shell casings inside the couple's apartment.

Officers were informed that two suspects, wearing all black, were headed on foot toward Golf Road.

Police conducted several interviews with the woman both the night of the shooting and the following two days.

The woman said she, Garcia-Smith and their family were in their apartment when two males kicked in the back door, confronted Garcia-Smith and pointed a gun at him.

The woman wrestled one of the intruders to the ground and held him in a headlock. Suddenly she heard shots and realized that both she and Garcia-Smith were shot.

The woman was holding her 3-week-old child when she was shot. Her 3- and 5-year-old children were also in the residence at the time of the shooting.

The woman said she did not know the intruders. She said she knew a lot of people did not like Garcia-Smith.

She later admitted that Garcia-Smith was a gang member and was involved in drug sales.

The woman said neither intruder said a word during the incident. She said she told them they could take whatever they wanted.

After five or six shots were fired in quick succession, the two intruders ran out the same door they entered.

The woman sustained a fractured right femur as a result of her gunshot wound.

An autopsy showed Garcia-Smith was shot three times in the back.

A gun and several shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Moya, Olivarez and Kearns were identified as the suspects during the course of the police investigation.