Trial date set for Dorset man charged with murdering his girlfriend

Aug. 29—JEFFERSON — A Dorset man accused of beating his live-in girlfriend to death last November will go to trial in January, according to an Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court official.

Thomas J. Graley Jr., 38, who complied with treatment at the Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare in Columbus, was declared competent to stand trial in June.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder will preside over the trial, slated for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 9, 2023, according to court records.

Graley is charged in the murder of Nicole Booth, 34, who died after being beaten at their home on Mill Road in Cherry Valley. Graley was arrested at the scene.

Deputies said Graley called to report Booth was not breathing. When deputies arrived, they found Booth unconscious on the floor with visible bruising all over her body.

Graley told deputies they were arguing when she said she didn't feel well and suddenly fell on the floor and stopped breathing, according to the sheriff's report.

When questioned further, Graley refused to answer, deputies said.

Booth was taken to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center and later transported to a Cleveland hospital, where she died.

Booth's two young children were home at the time and were released to a family member.

Graley is being held in the county jail on a $500,000 bond.