Trial date set in Douglas County dismemberment case

Dec. 14—SUPERIOR, Wis. — A man found guilty of murder by a Duluth jury in August will face trial in March on related charges filed in Wisconsin, where the victim was reportedly dismembered.

A trial date has been set in Douglas County Circuit Court for a Superior man accused of dismembering a body in a camper in rural Douglas County. Jacob Colt Johnson, 37, faces felony counts of mutilating a corpse and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A four-day trial beginning March 5 has been scheduled for Johnson, according to online court records, with a pre-trial conference Feb. 26.

A Duluth jury on Aug. 2

found Johnson guilty of second-degree murder

for the June 20, 2021 shooting death of Ricky Balsimo Jr., which took place in the Twin Cities. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Cook County Judge Michael Cuzzo.

Johnson is accused of

dismembering Balsimo's body at a camper in the town of Bennett in June 2021

with the help of Robert Thomas West, 43, of South Range, according to the criminal complaint. The pair allegedly cut up the body with a circular saw and put the pieces into several buckets and a tote that were then filled with cement. The containers were later driven to Grand Portage, Minnesota and dumped into Lake Superior from a boat.

West has also been charged in Douglas County Circuit Court in connection with the incident. He faces felony charges of party to mutilating a corpse, harboring or aiding a felon and possession of a firearm by a felon. His next court appearance is set for April 1.