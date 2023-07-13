Trial date set for ex-assistant prosecutor charged with rape

The trial of a former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor accused of sexual assault is set to begin later this year.

John Amos is set to go to trial on Oct. 10, according to an online court order filed Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Prior to that, Amos is scheduled to have a telephone pre-trial conference on Sept. 26.

Amos, 51, previously pleaded not guilty to five sexual assault charges, including two counts of rape. The former assistant prosecutor was formally charged in July 2022.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the charges stemmed from alleged actions in April 2013, during Amos’ 22-year tenure at the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office previously told us that their office was made aware of the criminal investigation into the allegation in June 2020. In February 2021, the prosecutor’s office was notified that a police report had been completed.

The spokesperson said the incident under investigation happened “outside of the office during non-work hours and was not related to any case or person in the prosecutor’s office.”

Amos resigned from his position after his indictment in last July.