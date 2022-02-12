Trial date set for excessive force lawsuit against city PD officers

Feb. 12—PLATTSBURGH — A trial date has been set for a federal lawsuit against the City of Plattsburgh and six of its police officers.

The suit claims officers beat then-Plattsburgh resident Zachary Butchino inside a holding cell after he was arrested for an assault that occurred outside a downtown bar in August of 2017.

Butchino is seeking compensatory and punitive relief against the officers named in the excessive force suit.

The jury trial date has been scheduled for June 7.

Before the trial date was scheduled, the city attempted to dismiss the suit. U.S. District Court Judge Mae D'Agostino sided partially with the city, dismissing an excessive force claim against one of the named officers, Kristopher Minogue, as well as dismissing one of the suit's claims altogether — that the city had a custom among its officers of failing to intervene when other officers engaged in excessive force — because of a lack of instances in support of the claim.

The lawsuit's other claims, excessive force from other named officers, a failure to intervene by onlooking officers and failing to accommodate Butchino's disability, PTSD, will proceed to trial. Officers Joshua Pond, Chad Welch, Adam Wood, Joel Vassar, Minogue and former Police Chief Levi Ritter along with the City of Plattsburgh are named in the lawsuit.

2017 INCIDENT

The root of the lawsuit comes from when Butchino arrived at the Plattsburgh Police station at about 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 19 after he was arrested for assault. For about 12 minutes after he was placed in a cell, according to court documents, Butchino repeatedly requested medication and a phone call while shaking the cell door.

He then continued to sing about violence he experienced while serving in Afghanistan from 2009 and 2010 for the U.S. Army. Butchino was diagnosed with PTSD after he was honorably discharged. About 20 minutes later, Butchino then begins to cry and then removes his shorts and appears to attempt to hang himself by placing one leg of his shorts over his head and ties the other leg to the cell.

Afterward, Butchino refused to give officers the shorts and instead put them back on, surveillance video showed. Officers then moved Butchino to a different cell so they could better monitor him.

During the transfer, Butchino struggled with officers and continued to refuse giving up his shorts. After Butchino was secured in the cell, Welch reopened the cell holding a taser and demanded he remove his shorts.

But Butchino attempted to hold the door closed. Welch, Wood, Pond and Minogue proceeded to force open the door and entered the cell. Vassar, meanwhile, stood at the back of the group outside the cell, while Ritter observed from a nearby desk in the station's booking room.

For the next 56 seconds, the four officers in the cell get in a confrontation with Butchino and are able to take away his shorts. Afterward, Butchino's face is bloodied. Butchino testified he was punched about 10 times and was later diagnosed with a deviated septum.

WELCH TESTIMONY

Welch testified he punched Butchino only twice, while no other officer said they punched him. Butchino also testified that Wood pulled on and squeezed his genitals after his shorts were removed.

Welch initially denied ever hitting Butchino, according to a letter of discipline by the Plattsburgh City Police Department. Instead, when the police department first investigated Butchino's claims, Welch told a lieutenant that he only remembered "pushing Butchino's head back during a struggle."

Additional interviews and video review showed he did hit Butchino during the encounter. Welch later admitted to hitting Butchino twice, striking him once on the nose, the letter said. He received a loss of 40 hours of paid time off as discipline, his letter of reprimand said.

After Butchino pleaded guilty to his assault case, he said in a deposition, Butchino left Plattsburgh and the country, saying he was "more or less afraid" and "scared to be able to do anything."

Mayor Chris Rosenquest declined to comment on this story.

The trial scheduled to begin June 7 is expected to run for four days.

