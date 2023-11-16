Trial date set for Fairfield man charged in beating death of Hamilton resident

Nov. 16—A February trial date was set Wednesday for a Fairfield man accused of beating a man to death last summer at a Hamilton residence.

Delmer Vickers Jr., who is being held on a $1 million bond, is charged with murder and felonious assault for the incident on Aug. 20 in the 1100 block of South 13th Street.

Douglas D. Centers, 58, was found dead on the evening of Aug. 20, according to the police report. He suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Vickers "struck and/or kicked the victim about the head and body numerous times," according to court documents.

Vickers was arrested Aug. 24 in New Miami, according to officials.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard set Vickers' trial for Feb. 26 during Wednesday's pretrial hearing.