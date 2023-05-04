Trial date set for father accused of assaulting 2-month-old

May 4—GREENUP — A Flatwoods man received a new trial date Thursday morning in Greenup County Circuit Court.

Austin Blade Turnbull, 24, was arrested in December 2020 after physicians at Cabell-Huntington Hospital discovered signs of abuse on Turnbull's 2-month-old baby.

The child presented bruising throughout his body and was suffering from a brain bleed, according to previous reports.

Turnbull was booked into Greenup County Detention Center Christmas Eve 2020 after admitting to Kentucky State Police he struck the child, pinched cheeks, tossed the child into the air, hit his head off a dresser and body-slammed the baby.

On May 3, 2021, Turbull was indicted on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12 — class B and C felonies.

A superseding indictment tacked on an additional charge of first-degree strangulation — another class C felony.

On Thursday, Turnbull received a new trial date for Nov. 6, expected to last an estimated three days, according to prosecutors.

Turnbull faces a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted by a jury.

