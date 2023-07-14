Trial date set for father of alleged Highland Park parade shooter: ‘It’s a rare case with rare facts’

A Lake County, Illinois, judge Friday set a November trial date for the father of alleged Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III to decide whether the father acted recklessly when he signed forms that allowed his son to purchase guns.

Robert Crimo Jr. is scheduled to stand trial Nov. 6, before Judge George Strickland. At a Friday hearing, Crimo, opted for a bench trial, which prosecutors said would take about a week.

The judge set some other interim dates in the case, and indicated to prosecutors and Crimo’s attorneys that he intends to stand firm on a November trial.

“I’m writing this down in pen,” he said.

Before November, Crimo attorney George Gomez will argue that Illinois’ reckless conduct law is not constitutional, and that the charges against Crimo should be dismissed. Strickland set a July 28 deadline for a response from prosecutors, and said he would hear the motion Aug. 7.

Crimo III is alleged to have opened fire on a crowd at the July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade, killing seven people and wounding dozens. He remains in custody.

Prosecutors charged his father in late 2022 for vouching on state forms that allowed his then-underage son — Crimo III was 19 — to obtain a firearm owners ID card and purchase guns. The state alleges that Crimo III had violent ideations, and his father’s decision to sign off on the forms was reckless.

Gomez said after the hearing that the decision to opt for a bench trial rises from his assertion that the charges against the father hinge on legal questions rather than factual issues. There is no question that Crimo Jr. signed the forms; the issue is whether that action constitutes a crime, Gomez said.

“It’s a rare case with rare facts,” he said.

Crimo Jr. remains free on bond. His son is due back in court Sept. 11 for a case management conference.

