Trial date set for former Essex Tech instructor

Jun. 18—DANVERS — A trial has been scheduled for Sept. 21 in the case against an Essex Tech culinary arts teacher charged with indecently assaulting a student in 2019.

Robert Vandenbulcke's lawyer told a Salem District Court judge on Friday that the case will be tried, as opposed to any effort to work out a plea agreement.

"This is a definite trial," lawyer Gerard LaFlamme told Judge Carol-Ann Fraser during the brief hearing.

Vandenbulcke, 64, of Salisbury, was charged and arrested after a student at the Danvers school went with a parent to police to report the allegations.

The student, who was 16 at the time, told investigators that Vandenbulcke twice touched the front of his pants, the first time as he picked up a towel and the second as he adjusted a knob on the stove.

Vandenbulcke has pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery.

He was immediately suspended from the school.

Vandenbulcke had worked at Greater Lawrence Technical School before moving over to Essex Tech. Prior to his teaching career, he had run a popular Newburyport restaurant in the 1990s and operated a food truck and cart business that appeared at festivals and other events throughout the region.

Friday's hearing had been scheduled as a hearing on a motion by the district attorney's office to be allowed to call two other students as witnesses during the trial. The other students will be asked about statements by the accuser shortly after the alleged incidents — an exception to the rule against hearsay evidence which is known as "first complaint" testimony.

But LaFlamme did not contest the prosecution's right to call those witnesses when the case goes to trial.

