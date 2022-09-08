Trial date set for former KCSO deputy accused of sexual misconduct

Sep. 7—A trial date was set Wednesday for a former Kern County Sheriff's deputy with sexual misconduct allegations from five women, which tally to eight felonies and three misdemeanors.

A readiness hearing to determine if Michael Everett Clark's case is ready for trial was set for Oct. 14. A tentative trial date was set for Oct. 24.

Kyle Humphrey, Clark's defense attorney who represented him at the preliminary hearing, said his client doesn't have the finances to retain his counsel. Judge Tiffany Organ Bowles appointed the Public Defender's office to take the case.

Prosecutors say Clark groped women and made inappropriate sexual remarks to them. He pleaded not guilty during his Wednesday arraignment to felonious charges including two counts of sexual battery, three counts of assault by a public officer and two stalking charges. Clark was held to answer on all charges Aug. 25.

Two victims worked at a Fastrip that Clark frequented and another victim had requested his investigation while working in Rosamond, prosecutors allege. One victim was being arrested by Clark, and another worked at Albertsons when Clark offered her a ride home and inappropriately touched her, according to Kern County Sheriff's field reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.