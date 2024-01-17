New trial date set for former Lima probation officer

Jan. 16—LIMA — A new trial date has been set for a former Lima Municipal Court probation officer accused of improper sexual conduct with probationers under his supervision.

Dexter Thompson, 52, appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday for an arraignment hearing following charges handed down last week by the grand jury. He entered pleas of not guilty to 10 counts contained in the indictment, including four counts of sexual battery, one count of gross sexual imposition, two misdemeanor counts of public indecency and three misdemeanor charges of sexual imposition.

Thompson was originally indicted in July on four counts of sexual battery, one count of gross sexual imposition and two counts of public indecency and a Feb. 6 jury trial was scheduled. Due to the addition of three new charges and the need for more time for his attorney to research the allegations, Thompson on Tuesday waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Judge Jeffrey Reed set a new trial date for June 25.