Trial date set for former Mower County deputy

Jul. 10—AUSTIN — Jury selection will likely begin July 20 in the case of former Mower County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Matthew Chrz, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and misconduct of a public officer.

Rice County Attorney John Fossum is handling the prosecution of the case for the state. Chrz is represented by attorney Robert Paule.

Paule and Fossum informed the court that a plea agreement has not been reached. Judge Jeffrey M. Kritzer said the trial would begin with jury selection on July 20 with the trial to follow.

Chrz, 35, is charged with two counts of gross misdemeanor misconduct by a public officer and two counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault, according to court records.

According to a statement of probable cause, Chrz punched a teenage suspect and sprayed him with pepper spray in the process of apprehending the teen and placing him in the back of a squad car. Chrz said the teen had kicked him in the groin and was preparing to kick him again when he hit the teen. He then pepper sprayed the teen when he repeatedly kicked at the door and window of the car.

Chrz had been on administrative leave, but retired from the Mower County Sheriff's Office on March 31, 2020, according to the county administration.