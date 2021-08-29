Trial date set for former Neches principal

Aug. 28—The trial for Kimberlyn Snider, the former elementary principal at Neches Independent School District, for charges of tampering/fabricating physic evidence and official oppression has been set for January 2022.

Snider was in court on Friday, Aug. 27 for a pre-trial hearing. During the hearing District Court Judge Deborah Oaks Evans set the trial announcement for Dec. 16 and the trial for January 10, 2022.

Earlier in the month, Judge Evans denied two motions to throw out the indictments against Snider. The hearing on the motion to throw out the indictment in the case against Snider was held July 30. Evans heard from both the State and Snider's attorney, Steven Green of Athens, but made no ruling that day. Evans decided to review the case law presented to her in brief by both sides. Evans made her decision on Monday, Aug. 9.

Snider has pled not guilty to all charges.

Snider was indicted by a grand jury on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony and five counts of official oppression in January.

Following her grand jury indictment, Snider turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Feb. 2.

Despite the indictment and subsequent arrest, the Neches Board of Trustees voted Feb. 22 to extend Snider's contract, after her husband, Superintendent Randy Snider decided to retain his wife as elementary principal.

While Snider is currently employed at Neches Elementary School, a job posting for an Elementary/Jr. High principal at Neches was posted on the Region 7 website on July 9.

Members of the social media group, Change for Neches, and many parents in the school district hope the Neches school board will put Snider on administrative leave.

Snider is also currently under review by the Texas Education Agency.

The TEA reported there were 33 complaints against her since Jan. 1 and that she's under review by the agency's Educator Investigation Division.

The TEA's review of Snider remains ongoing.

In a statement, TEA said, "Because this is an ongoing matter, TEA cannot expand beyond confirming the investigatory flag currently on the educator's online certificate."

The Neches Independent School District accepted the retirement letter of Randy Snider as superintendent May 17. Snider's retirement was effective June 30.