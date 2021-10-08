Trial date set for Galli in online sex sting case

Oct. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A trial date has been set for a former Exeter police officer who is facing allegations he solicited a minor for sex.

Leonard Galli, 54, appeared before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Thursday, court records show, where he entered a plea of not guilty on one count each of criminal solicitation of statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt of unlawful contact with a minor.

During Thursday's hearing, Sklarosky scheduled Galli's trial for Jan. 10, 2022. He will remain free after posting 10% of his $200,000 bail.

Galli was charged in January after private citizen Musa Harris, who has built up a following on Facebook as the Luzerne County Predator Catcher, posted a video of an encounter with Galli.

Court records say Galli was communicating with a "witness" — who is not identified officially but Harris says was himself — for the purpose of having sexual contact. Galli allegedly referred to himself as "Paul" in the messages, but sent photos of himself to the unnamed witness.

The witness told "Paul" he was a 15-year-old boy, and Galli requested they meet, with court records saying this meet-up was "for the purpose of further establishing Paul's intent to have sexual contact with the would be 15-year-old."

A meeting was set up at Turkey Hill on South Main Street in Plains Township, and video of this meet up was posted on Harris' Facebook page.

Chat logs posted by Harris show "Paul" requested nude photos of the 15-year-old.

Galli is being represented by Demetrius Fannick. The prosecutor on the case is Assistant District Attorney Nancy Violi.