Trial date set for hoax bomb suspect

Jan. 31—PRINCETON — A trial date was set Monday for a Mercer County man who was charged in August 2022 with leaving hoax explosive devices at the federal building in downtown Bluefield and outside a Bluefield church.

James Dean Fowler, 50, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a pretrial hearing. Fowler was arrested on Aug. 22, 2022 after a hoax bomb was brought to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in downtown Bluefield. A second hoax bomb was found outside the Westminster Church on Washington Street.

The October 2022 Mercer County Grand Jury later indicted Fowler on charges including possession of, or use of, a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony; report concerning bombs or other explosive devices; and conveying false information concerning terrorist acts.

During the pretrial hearing Monday, Judge Swope set a trial date for April and remanded Fowler back to the Southern Regional Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office.

Fowler was arrested after he entered federal building. He had taped magazines to himself as makeshift armor and came armed with a box cutter, Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department said later in his criminal complaint. After coming into the building, Fowler asked to speak with a federal agent.

"When a U.S. Marshal approached Fowler, he advised that he wanted to speak with them concerning national security and that he had a bomb in his bag," Adams stated in the criminal complaint. "It was also mentioned that Fowler advised that he wanted to be heard and someone was going to listen to him today. Fowler also mentioned that he had left a second device at the Westminster Church on Washington Street."

Much of downtown Bluefield and the neighborhood around the church were blocked off under they were secure. The West Virginia State Police Bomb Squad was dispatched to both locations.

At the courthouse, a robot detonated the first device which appeared to be a bomb, but it "was later determined to be a hoax device," Adams said. "The bomb squad determined the second package at Westminster Church to also be a hoax device."

After Fowler was transported to the Bluefield Police Department on Aug. 22, 2022, he was questioned by FBI Agent Phil Gunther.

Gunther later told Adams "that Fowler had spoke about devices placed inside cellphones and seemed to suffer from some form of mental disease," according to the the criminal complaint. After consulting with the U.S. Attorney, the decision was made to charge Fowler at the state level.

Manufacturing a hoax bomb has a possible prison sentence of one to 10 years in prison. False reports concerning bombs or other explosive devices carries a possible sentence of one to three years in prison. Threats of terrorist acts has a possible sentence of one to five years in prison.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

