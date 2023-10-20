Trial Date Set for Human Trafficking Suspect
Three leading space companies told Congress this week that the industry needs time to mature before federal regulators introduce new safety guidelines for human spaceflight -- but that existing regulatory processes for launch are in dire need of improvement. SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic were all in agreement that the 20-year moratorium on federal regulations for human spaceflight missions -- which is due to expire on January 1 -- should be substantially extended. “Congress should pass a multi-year extension for the human spaceflight learning period,” SpaceX’s VP of build and flight reliability Bill Gerstenmaier told lawmakers.
Robert Boroujerdi, managing director at Third Point, testified on Thursday at Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial in assistance with the government’s case to try and find the defendant guilty on seven counts related to fraud and money laundering. Boroujerdi formerly served as the head of global securities research at Goldman Sachs. Third Point is an institutional alternative asset manager that serves pension funds, endowments and high-net-worth individuals.
India announced plans to build the Bharatiya Antariksha Station — or the Indian Space Station — by 2035, and follow this up with a crewed mission to the moon by 2040. The country is preparing by planning its first crewed mission, currently set for 2025.
With fall sports in full swing, it's time for a new set — and over 14,000 fans love this one.
On Thursday, Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Bankman-Fried. Sun dove into the company’s terms of service, how he documented loans from Alameda to FTX executives and the reason he eventually resigned, which you can read about here. Nishad Singh, a former FTX executive and head of engineering, testified earlier this week that he, Bankman-Fried and other executives at the exchange and its sister company Alameda Research spent $8 billion worth of customer funds.
Authorities describe Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996. All the latest developments.
A Shiba Inu called Peanut Butter will be the first dog to take part in a Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon. The pooch will play through the NES game Gyromite.
In Week 8, we'll finally get some movement at the top of the Big Ten standings.
The new feature lets you set voice notes to view once.
Charging infrastructure company ChargePoint announced today that its (previously announced) support for Tesla's NACS EV charging standard is now rolling out.
The Sam Bankman-Fried trial is 11 days in and witnesses continue to take the stand on behalf of the prosecution’s case. The defamed former co-founder of FTX and Alameda is on trial for seven criminal charges related to fraud and money laundering. On Wednesday, Peter Easton, an accounting professor at University of Notre Dame, testified regarding whether or not the FTX collapse was predicated on fraud.
Mention automation and someone will invariably (and understandably) mention its impact on jobs. There are a lot of opposing views on the subject, of course, but the one thing everyone seems to agree on is that robotics and AI will have a profound impact on human jobs, going forward. At today’s Delivering the Future event at a fulfillment center south of Seattle, the company announced that it will be teaming with MIT and the Ipos research firm to determine how these systems will impact work.
The retailer's lineup of holiday value sets are absolutely wild this year.
You deserve more than your dreary bathroom that your landlord refuses to upgrade.
Choose from four of the brand's signature colors.
A look back at Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's romance timeline amid divorce news.
Panasonic's $1,900 G9 II is one of the most capable hybrid cameras available, and the best Micro Four Thirds camera in the company's lineup.
Qualcomm is working with Google to develop a RISC-V platform that can power Wear OS devices.
This Battle aired the same day that a bombshell excerpt was released from Spears’s memoir, revealing that she reluctantly had an abortion while dating Timberlake.
Michael Jordan's logo dunking on top of the Jazz's name turned out to be unpopular with fans.