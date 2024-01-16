Trial date set for Lapwai man and his mother for May shooting death

Jan. 16—A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Lapwai man charged in connection with the shooting death of Elias "Suge" Spencer on May 12.

U.S. District Court Judge Amanda K. Brailsford of Coeur d'Alene set jury trial for William O. Eyle on March 25. Eyle's mother, Jacinta R. Wheeler, 43, also of Lapwai, is scheduled as a co-defendant in the trial on the same date.

Eyle is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence after he allegedly killed Spencer on or about May 12 on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation.

Eyle was taken into custody Nov. 27 in Pendleton, Ore., following a multiagency manhunt that crossed into three states and three Native American reservations. His mother was taken into federal custody in August and is charged as an accessory after the fact.

Spencer, who was 22, was found dead May 12 on the Nez Perce Reservation in the area of Thunder Valley Drive near Lapwai after a complaint of shots being fired. He was shot multiple times and found deceased after an altercation outside of his home in Lapwai, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Office.

Wheeler allegedly cleaned out Eyle's car, disposed of evidence, and assisted Eyle in leaving the Nez Perce Indian Reservation, according to court documents.

After an investigation conducted by the Nez Perce Tribal Police and the FBI, a federal indictment was issued Oct. 17, 2023, for the arrest of Eyle and his mother.

Eyle made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debora K. Grasham on Dec. 20. Wheeler was arraigned before Grasham on the same date.

At the hearing Eyle asserted his U.S. Constitutional rights under the Fifth and Sixth amendments, including the right to remain silent and to have counsel present during any interactions with the government.

Eyle is being represented by federal Public Defenders Amy Heather Rubin and Lorinda M. Youngcourt. Wheeler is being represented by court-appointed attorney Sandy Baggett.

Adam Johnson and Traci Jo Whelan are representing the state.

If convicted on the murder count, Eyle faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

