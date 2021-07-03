Trial date set for Lawrence man charged with killing of ex-girlfriend

Jill Harmacinski, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·2 min read

Jul. 3—SALEM, Mass. — This fall, some five years after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend while she was sleeping with their young son, Emilio DeLarosa of Lawrence is scheduled to go on trial for murder.

The first degree murder trial was delayed, among other major trials, due to the COVID-19 pandemic which caused disruptions and tightened regulations at courthouses in Essex County and across the country.

The trial is now scheduled for Oct. 12, following a hearing in superior court this week.

Delarosa, 36, is charged with killing Wanda Rosa, his 29-year-old girlfriend on the morning of Sept. 12, 2016 in her Methuen apartment.

Authorities said the couple's son, then age 4, was sleeping in bed with his mother in her Tudor Street apartment when DeLarosa strangled her to death.

After killing the woman, authorities say DeLarosa fled the area and remained at-large for nearly a year until he was captured living and working under another identity on the West Coast.

Police initially responded to the apartment after a relative requested a wellness check on Rosa. After forcing entry into the apartment, officers found her unresponsive. She was taken to Holy Family Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Before fleeing the area, DeLarosa took his son to a relative's home in Lawrence, officials said.

He remains held at Middleton Jail as he awaits trial.

Extensive court records show DeLarosa had a lengthy pattern of domestic violence against Rosa.

DeLarosa had previously served four years in prison for abusing Rosa and also had violated the terms of his probation.

He had been released from Massachusetts state prison in January 2016.

Potential evidence prosecutors have in the murder case include a forensic interview with the couple's young son, according to previously filed documents. The boy allegedly pleaded with DeLarosa to stop hurting his mother that morning.

Forensic interviews are structured conversations by investigators which are intended to elicit detailed information from someone who witnessed or was the victim of a crime.

Other potential evidence, according to court papers filed by prosecutor Kate MacDougall, include grand jury testimony from numerous people, including State Trooper Michael Murphy, Rosa's autopsy report and autopsy photographs, crime scene video and an interview with DeLarosa following his capture Sept. 13, 2017.

After allegedly killing Rosa, he remained at-large until Sept. 6, 2017 when he was located in Patterson, California.

Early on the morning of Sept. 6, when he left his home, he was stopped and arrested by a combination of local, state and federal authorities.

A final pre-trial hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 7.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong policeman stabbed by 'lone wolf'

    Police said late on Thursday (July 1) they were investigating an attempted murder and suicide after a man attacked a police officer from behind at 10.05 p.m. (1405 GMT), then stabbed himself in the chest with the knife.The man was sent to hospital, where he died about an hour later. The policeman, 28, sustained a 10 centimeters wound on his back and a punctured lung and underwent surgery, police said.Speaking to reporters early on Friday (July 2), Tang said the stabbing was a "local lone wolf terrorist attack."He said police searched the home of the 50-year-old, whom he did not identify, and said materials on his computer showed he was "radicalized," without providing further detail.

  • Storm Elsa strengthens to a hurricane off Florida – sparking fears for Surfside rescue effort

    Storm Elsa has strengthened into a hurricane, prompting warnings in the eastern Caribbean as it continues to batter Barbados, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Elsa became the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season on Friday, and the fifth named storm of the year. It is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 70mph, while power outages and flooding are expected in Caribbean countries in the path of the storm.

  • Biden on Richardson's sprinting suspension: 'the rules are the rules'

    U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday "the rules are the rules." The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson's suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed tested positive for cannabis during her 100 meter U.S. trials in June. The women's 100 meter event at the Tokyo Olympics starts on July 30, two days after Richardson’s ban ends but the adverse finding means her Olympic qualifying results at the trials, which offer automatic places to the first three qualified athletes in each event, are annulled.

  • Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

    CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Saturday he has directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate who was behind a sophisticated ransomware attack that hit hundreds of American businesses and led to suspicions of Russian gang involvement. Security firm Huntress Labs said on Friday it believed the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was to blame for the latest ransomware outbreak. Biden, on a visit to Michigan to promote his vaccination program, was asked about the hack while shopping for pies at a cherry orchard market.

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect captured on video groping a woman in broad daylight on a borough sidewalk, authorities said.

  • Ex-'Predator' host turns himself in, resolves video issue

    The former host of the “To Catch a Predator” TV series turned himself in Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for his arrest for no-showing at a court hearing to explain why he had not given a defense lawyer more footage of a police sting operation. Chris Hansen, 61, checked in at the Shiawassee County jail in Corunna — 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northwest of Detroit — was released and has 14 days to produce the full video, prosecutor Scott Koerner said. Hansen later posted a photo of the county courthouse on Instagram and said all matters had been resolved.

  • Dad stops man trying to kidnap 10-year-old daughter until cops arrive, Oregon police say

    The man told the girl she was a human trafficking victim, police said.

  • Nurse stops dad trying to kidnap baby from hospital in duffel bag, Missouri cops say

    An “alert nurse” foiled an attempted kidnapping from a hospital, police say.

  • Ohio police chief out after leaving 'Ku Klux Klan' note on Black officer's coat

    "There's no one word to explain how disgusting this is,” Sheffield Lake's mayor said of the incident involving the city's longtime police chief.

  • Culver City Police Release New Video of Suspect Who Attacked Asian American Woman

    Police in Culver City, Calif., released a new surveillance video of a suspect accused of attacking an Asian American woman last month. ﻿A better look: Police previously released a video of the actual incident, but the new surveillance footage offers a clearer view of the suspect’s face. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.

  • Ex-officer pleads guilty to manslaughter; family blasts deal

    The mother of a Black man fatally shot by a white former Nashville officer sobbed, screamed and knocked over a courtroom lectern Friday as she begged a judge not to accept a plea deal she says was struck in secret without her knowledge, a chaotic scene that briefly delayed the hearing before the judge accepted the agreement. Former officer Andrew Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of Daniel Hambrick, 25, in 2018 as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Delke will serve a three-year prison sentence.

  • A McDonald's manager lost an eye after an-ex employee's father assaulted him with a rake in Missouri. It was the latest in a string of violent attacks at fast-food chains.

    Kendell Cooks has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after attacking a McDonald's manager with a rake, causing serious injuries.

  • Police chief loses job after leaving KKK note for Black officer, Ohio mayor says

    An Ohio police chief lost his job after leaving a racist note for a Black officer, the mayor says.

  • Ammon Bundy avoided convictions in Oregon, Nevada. His winning streak ended in Idaho

    The Republican gubernatorial candidate now has an acquittal, a mistrial and a conviction in three court cases.

  • 2 toddlers die in mobile home fire as 12-year-old tries saving them, NC police say

    The 12-year-old broke a window and suffered severe lacerations.

  • Cardinal among 10 indicted by Vatican for financial crimes

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -A prominent Italian cardinal was among 10 people sent to trial in the Vatican on Saturday charged with financial crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office. Cardinal Angelo Becciu, formerly a senior official in the Vatican administration, as well as two top officials at the Vatican's Financial Intelligence Unit will go on trial on July 27 over a multi-million euro scandal involving the Vatican's purchase of a building in one of London's smartest districts. The trial will inevitably bring a swirl of media interest to the tiny city-state surrounded by Rome, and appears to underscore Pope Francis' determination to cure the rot in Vatican finances, even if it involves messy public hearings.

  • A Judge Banned This Cop Rioter From Owning Guns. He Secretly Bought 34, FBI Says.

    FBIA former cop accused of taking part in the Capitol riot was granted a pre-trial release in the weeks after his arrest, on the condition that he not own any guns.But in the months since, he has secretly bought at least 34 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition—including armor-penetrating rounds—and tried to disguise some of the payments as being for “wedding photos,” according to an FBI search warrant affidavit filed Friday.Now prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke Thomas Robertson’

  • Michael Cohen is suing the US government for $20 million, claiming the Trump DOJ returned him to prison because he refused to stop writing about his ex-boss

    In May 2020, Cohen was permitted to serve the remainder of his 2018 sentence at home. He was returned to jail two months later.

  • Ex-Cop Charged In Capitol Riot Ordered 34 Guns After He Was Barred From Owning Guns: FBI

    Federal prosecutors argue to end Thomas Robertson's pretrial release and lock him up as a danger to the public.