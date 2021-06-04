Trial date set for Lima man serving as own attorney

Jun. 4—LIMA — A trial date has been set for a Lima man serving as his own defense counsel on felony charges of felonious assault and kidnapping.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed on Thursday scheduled a July 6 trial for John Sanders, 48, who was indicted in December of 2019 on the first- and second-degree felony charges, each of which include specifications for the use of a firearm.

Court records allege Sanders placed a semi-automatic handgun in the mouth of his live-in girlfriend in September of 2019 at a South Collett Street residence and later fired shots at her through a closed door. Investigators reportedly found two spent 9mm shell casings and two bullet holes in the front door, supporting the victim's allegations and prompting Sanders' arrest.

Sanders appeared in court last month and announced he would no longer have Attorney Dustin Blake as his lawyer and would represent himself going forward.

Sanders read a letter to the court, stating his dissatisfaction with the justice system, and stating that the prosecution focuses on "winning more than justice" while he is focused on "justice over winning."

During Thursday's pre-trial hearing Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Joe Everhart placed a formal offer on the record that he said would remain in place until June 21. Under the terms of that proposed deal, Sanders would plead guilty to the felonious assault charge in exchange for the state's reduction of the attached firearm specification to a one-year sentence. The remaining count and specification would be dismissed upon Sanders' plea.

Also addressed Thursday were motions filed by Sanders since he has taken over the role as his own defender. One motion sought a change in venue for the upcoming jury trial. Sanders told the judge that excessive media coverage has damaged his ability to find impartial jurors and therefore jeopardized his right to a fair trial. Reed denied the motion.

Another pre-trial in Sanders' case was scheduled for June 21.