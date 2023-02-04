Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies

Feb. 3—LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses.

Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.

If no agreement betwen the state and Hankins-Liles is reached, the teen will stand trial on May 30.

According to limited juvenile court records, Liles is alleged to have committed the offenses on June 17 and 18. Among the allegations are that he robbed four separate individuals at gunpoint and stole a credit card from a fifth person.

Liles had previously been adjudicated in juvenile court on a charge of burglary in a separate case. He is being held on $200,000 bond at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center.