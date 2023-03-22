Trial date set for man accused in Bamboo Lounge shooting

Mar. 22—The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing one person and wounding five others in a flurry of gunfire at a Brunswick nightclub in January 2022 is set for September.

Antonio LaFrancis Duncan, 28, of Brunswick, is charged in Glynn County Superior Court with one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder and five counts of aggravated assault for allegedly opening fire inside the Bamboo Lounge shortly after midnight Jan. 15, 2022, following an argument with 32-year-old Brandon Capers.

Duncan is accused of killing Capers that night and wounding four women and one man during the gunfight.

Duncan remains in the Glynn County Detention Center on the charges and awaits a motions hearing in Superior Court, which is scheduled for Aug. 15. Jury selection is scheduled for Sept. 25.

He was sought following the incident along with Darren Devario Cowart Jr., 27, who police initially charged with party to a crime of murder.

Cowart was arrested June 14, 2022, following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Barton Street. Cowart allegedly was a passenger in the vehicle from which police said he jumped and ran.

Cowart now faces charges related to the traffic stop but not related to the murder. Court records show Cowart facing charges of providing false information to law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a first-time offender probationer and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. His case is still pending.

Cowart remains in Glynn County Detention Center.