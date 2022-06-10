Trial date set for man accused of killing woman he met through Facebook Marketplace

Jun. 10—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A trial date has been set in the 2021 killing of a woman after, according to police, she attempted to make a purchase from Facebook Marketplace in Geistown Borough.

A jury will be selected on Sept. 22 and 23 to hear the case of Joshua Michael Gorgone, 27, and the trial is scheduled for Sept. 26 to 28.

Gorgone faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and abuse of a corpse connected with the April 5, 2021, killing of 54-year-old Denise Williams inside his Old Scalp Avenue apartment.

Police say Williams went Gorgone's apartment to purchase a miniature refrigerator from him.

Gorgone will be represented by public defenders Kevin Sanders and Michael Sylvester. The matter will take place in the courtroom of Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.